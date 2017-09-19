Ariel Winter's mother wants reconciliation

Ariel Winter's estranged mother wants to reconcile with her daughter.

Crystal Workman is desperate to "fix" her relationship with the 'Modern Family' star but has urged the brunette beauty to "have more respect for herself".

Crystal told Inside Edition: "I just want to see her have respect for herself and have some class. That one in particular, where her leg is raised and she's holding a martini glass, I saw it and all I could do was cry and feel bad for her. Ariel is starving for attention. I feel that this is a cry for help from my child ...

"It's time to fix your relationship with your mom. Every girl needs her mom and every mom needs her daughter."

It comes after Ariel insists she "wouldn't trade" her tough childhood as she doesn't think she'd be the person she is today if it weren't for the experiences she had.

She said: "I went through a really rough period, a bad chapter ... Even though I wish I had a better childhood, I wouldn't trade it, because it made me who I am today. I still respect the people that hurt me.

"[I was dressed in] the smallest miniskirts, sailor suits, low-cut things, the shortest dresses you've ever seen. People thought I was 24 when I was 12. If there was going to be a nude scene when I was that age, my mother would have a thousand percent said yes."

Crystal had previously called for Ariel to "grow up" and stop wearing skimpy clothes.

She said recently: "She needs to grow up. I would tell her to dress properly, be the beautiful person she is.

"I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it's not necessary. Ariel is smart, beautiful, and talented. She is a legitimate actress. She does not need to do this. She is beautiful with her clothes on."