Indigenous architects heading to Biennale

OTTAWA — An Indigenous design team led by architect Douglas Cardinal will represent Canada at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale.

The Canada Council for the Arts says their project, titled "Unceded," reflects "on our country's need for reconciliation."

Council CEO Simon Brault says "it invites us to understand the deep history held within the land, its inextricable link to identity and culture, and how it can sustain us into the future."

The exhibition is led by human rights activist Cardinal with co-curators Gerald McMaster, a professor of Indigenous Visual Culture at OCAD University, and David Fortin, incoming director of the McEwen School of Architecture at Laurentian University.