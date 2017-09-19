Demi Lovato's Snoop Dogg nerves

Demi Lovato was too embarrassed to tell Snoop Dogg to stop smoking pot in her house.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker was fresh out of a relationship when she threw a party at her home but was amazed when the likes of Snoop, French Montana, Ty Dolla $ign and Wiz Khalifa started showing up.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she said: "One day I was like, 'I want to have people over!' I had just gone through a breakup. I was newly single. I was like, 'I want to meet people.' I was like, 'Wait a second. I just wanted to have a couple people over to hang out.'

"And all of the sudden my house is filled with pot smoke everywhere ... I was like, 'No smoking inside, get out, get out! [But] I wasn't going to tell Snoop not to smoke in my house. So I was like, 'OK, Snoop. Do what you want.'"

Demi prefers to keep her relationships out of the spotlight and refuses to speak about her sexuality unless it is on her own terms.

She said: "I just feel like everyone's always looking for a headline and they always want to be the one to break what my sexuality is. I feel like it's irrelevant to what my music is all about. I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I'm passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it has nothing to do with my music ...

"Because if ever I want to talk about [sexuality], I want it to be on my own terms. I love who I love and I feel like I look at everybody who is outspoken about who they are as an inspiration and that's it."