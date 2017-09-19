Mel B's court case won't be sealed

Mel B has reportedly lost the battle to have her court case with Stephen Belafonte kept out of the public domain.

The judge is said to have denied Mel's request to have details of the pair's court case battle kept from the public, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Mel had previously claimed Stephen would share explicit sex tapes with the court, but the judge insisted that "salacious details" like sex tapes were not a strong enough reason to keep it out of the public. However, the judge did agree that anything to do with the children would not be revealed in open court.

Meanwhile, Mel recently revealed her father Martin's death gave her the "clarity and strength" to get her life "on the right track".

In an emotional post on Instagram, she wrote: "The pain of loosing my daddy is beyond anyone could ever understand, but in the mist of all my raw emotions and pain of his passing he gave me the clarity and strength to set my life on the right track. And I'm sooo thankful of this awakening from march 4th when he died I now live in my truth to correct with no shame the life every girl/daddy's girl should live, and that's a life with no fear or disrespect. But a life with ONLY love and respect and honesty.

"Dad I love you but I would give anything just to talk you one last time just so you know how much I truly love you and for you to know I'm now living THAT life and no matter what anyone says or anyone does I will ALWAYS and forever only live this way. So I hope you forgive me for my mistakes and trust in me that my eyes are now wide open and I want to do you proud from here on.(sic)"