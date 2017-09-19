Kelly Clarkson, Vanessa Hudgens, Andre De Grasse to attend We Day

TORONTO — Kelly Clarkson will host the 10th annual We Day in Toronto.

Organizers of the Sept. 28 youth-empowerment event say speakers and performers will include Hedley, Vanessa Hudgens and Shawn Hook, Andre De Grasse, Mia Farrow, Ban Ki-Moon, and Lilly Singh.

Event co-founder Craig Kielburger says We Day is about celebrating "a generation of empowered youth, who have come together in the hope that the world can be better a place."

It's connected to an educational program that last year assisted action campaigns that organizers say raised more than $6 million for more than 2,200 local and global causes including hunger, poverty, the environment and bullying.