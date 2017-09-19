Amanda Brugel on Emmys and 'Handmaid's Tale'

While onstage Sunday, Brugel heeded the advice of a friend who had texted her just seconds before.

"She said, 'Stay in this moment, stay in this moment, stay in this moment' in all caps, so I was ... trying to just be as present as possible," she said.

"It's not every day that you get to, particularly as a Canadian, stand on that stage and receive that amount of energy and love."

When the broadcast ended, "The Handmaid's Tale" team stayed onstage "for probably around 15 minutes and hugged and screamed and cried and danced," said Brugel.

Oprah Winfrey was with them and took some photos with the team, including Atwood and Brugel.

"She leaned over and said 'Well done,' and I said 'Oprah,'" Brugel said with a laugh.

"Yep, that's all I said. I just said 'Oprah.' ... Within feet of me was Elisabeth Moss and Oprah Winfrey and Margaret Atwood, the three women who have really shaped who I have always wanted to be and who I am becoming as a woman.

"On a platform like the Emmys, to be surrounded by the most iconic women, I feel like I won the lottery."

Moss stars in the Ontario-shot series as Offred, one of the "handmaids" forced to bear children for a commander and his infertile wife.

In season 2, "the world is definitely opening up beyond what was there in the book," said Brugel, who has been promoted to series regular.

"We were quite obviously tied to the journey that the book takes and then ties to certain locations and ties to descriptions," she added.

"But now during the second season, we can open up and our periphery can expand beyond Gilead, which is going to be I think immensely rewarding for audiences and for our characters as well."

"The Handmaid's Tale" is streaming on CraveTV after debuting on Hulu in the U.S. and airing on Bravo in Canada.

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press