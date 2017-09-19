Lena Dunham: I don't care what people think of me

Lena Dunham doesn't care what people think of her fashion choices.

The 'Girls' creator has revealed that while she used to try to conform to the entertainment industry's beauty standards, she no longer bothers because she feels it "doesn't matter".

Lena explained: "There are a few pictures of me in, like, a weird shift dress and a blowout from early on where I'm like, 'I'm not hosting a morning television show!' but I thought there was some [image] that you had to fit into.

"Now I understand that it doesn't matter."

In fact, Lena claimed she actually enjoys appearing in the newspapers and magazines for wearing eye-catching outfits.

She told E! News: "I even like ending up on that 'Good People, Bad Clothes' page or whatever it's called ... that stuff gives me pleasure."

Lena's remarks come shortly after she insisted she enjoys an "amazing life".

The 31-year-old star said she doesn't want people to "feel bad" for her despite her ongoing battle with endometriosis - which causes tissue found inside the uterus to grow outside the reproductive organ - as she is still able to live a great life.

She said: "You don't have to feel bad for me because I have the most amazing life. I get to make art all day long.

"I get to express myself to an audience that cares so if there's going to be a segment of people who don't sort of connect with my belief system, then I'm just going to have accept that because I've made myself a public figure."