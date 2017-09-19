Katie Price planning Harvey duet

Katie Price is planning to duet with her son Harvey.

The 39-year-old star is keen to perform with her piano-playing 15-year-old son - who suffers from septo-optic dysplasia, which has left him partially-sighted, and rare genetic condition Prader-Willi syndrome' (PWS) - at one of her 'An Audience With Katie Price' one-woman shows.

She said: "One of these dates I'll be bringing Harvey on stage. He'd love it with all the people.

"I wanted to sing tonight a song called 'Heaven' and Harvey is learning it on the piano. So for one of my tour dates I'll get him up and we'll perform together."

The model has attempted to make it big in the music world on a number of occasions and is set to have another go, admitting she is planning to release an album in the near future.

Speaking at her show 'An Audience With Katie Price' at the Wyvern Theatre in Swindon, south west England, on Saturday (16.09.17), she added: "I'm releasing more music, I'm going to bring out an album - I don't care what anyone thinks. I'm doing it because I can and I will.

"I didn't get many sales but I'm still doing it. I might even try and style out a music video."

In 2005, Katie attempted to become the UK's representative for the Eurovision Song Contest by taking part in selection process show 'Making Your Mind Up', but she narrowly missed out, finishing second.

A year later, Katie released a duets album 'A Whole New World' with her then-husband Peter Andre - who she has kids Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, with - and the record sold more than 180,000 times, peaking at number 20 in the UK Album Charts.

The record also spawned a single of the same name which peaked at number 12 in the UK.