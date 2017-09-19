Olivia Wilde's birthday tribute to Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde has posted a heartwarming tribute to her fiancÃ© Jason Sudeikis in honor of his birthday.

The 'Horrible Bosses' actor turned 42 on Monday (09.18.17) and his partner and fellow actress Olivia - with whom he has three-year-old son Otis and 11-month-old daughter Daisy - has taken to social media to post a series of adorable photos of her beau to mark his special day.

One photo, which sees Jason playing with his daughter, was captioned: "I have approximately one billion pictures of this guy, my partner in life-crime, who was born on this day in 1975, but this one represents his latest chapter, the one in which he became a dad to a little woman, who will grow up thinking all men can dance, sink a jump shot, and tell great jokes. Oh well. Happpppppy Birthdayyyyyyyyy, Jason. I love you! (sic)"

Another snap was simply a picture of the 'We're The Millers' star smiling, in which the 33-year-old beauty praised his "dimples" as she referenced Christopher Marlowe's 17th century play, 'The Tragical History of Dr. Faustus'.

She wrote: "The dimples that (totally could have) launched a thousand ships."

Olivia's last photo was one of the pair moments away from locking lips at a sporting event, and the star apologised for her "copious displays of affection" before admitting she is "crushing hard" on her beau, whom she has been in a relationship with since 2011.

The 'House' star - who got engaged to Jason in 2013 - wrote: "Last post before this guy's birthday is officially over in the East Coast and/or instagram shuts me down for copious displays of affection. Whatever, I crush hard. Find someone who makes you swoon. H B D, A B C, B B D. (sic)"