Waking up Brantford

A three-day music festival hosted by ZZZBTFD is meant to have a twofold effect — one is to put Brantford on the map as an up-and-coming arts and culture hub; the second is to showcase the great strides Eagle Place has made in helping foster that culture.
About 30 bands and 10 visual artists will converge on Eagle Place over the weekend for ZZZBTFD’s ZZZWKND — once known as Snoozefest.
The independent, alternative arts and music festival will introduce people to a wide range of artistic material, both musical and visual, that they may never have seen before — or get the opportunity to see again.
“(Performers) range from Edmonton, Alberta; Detroit, Michigan; Montreal, Quebec; Ottawa, Gatineau … I could go on and on,” Chris George said. “It’s all booked through personal interactions or social introductions where we come to meet people. It’s all very personal kind of behind the scenes festival.”
George organized WKND with Rob Michalchuk and Gabrielle Camirand in order to provide an outlet for artists that aren’t considered mainstream.
“It’s all just a real intimate type of ‘this is who we are’ atmosphere,” George said.
Camirand said ZZZBTFD is about “social profit,” and simply wants people to come out and enjoy themselves at the pay-what-you-can festival that will be held in and outside of The Creamery on Erie Avenue.
“We want people to see that there’s something really interesting that’s going on in this city,” Michalchuk said. “It’s definitely not your average thing that you can see in the city and that’s one of the highlights of it.”
While George admits not many people understand what ZZZBTFD is doing, “at the end of the day our mandate is to propagate social change, social betterment; bring art to the people, don’t expect the people to go to the art.
“We’re just looking to conjure up some sort of social change in the community that we’re from, which is Eagle Place. We want to elevate Eagle Place in the standings of neighbourhoods in Brantford; for far too long, it’s been overlooked and ignored. It’s really turning into a vibrant community.”
By implementing a pay-what-you-can fee, ZZZBTFD enables people in the community to “get involved; to come out and see what’s happening,” George added.
“We can handle people not liking what we do because it’s not for everyone, but that’s good because that opens up a dialogue.”
Camirand said people interested in being involved in things “weird and creative,” have no reason not to come out to see the festival.
“Everyone is on the same level; the performers, the artists are there for all of the other acts.”
People who do come out, including the bands, always have a “very positive” experience Michalchuk said.
“It promotes the city in a very positive way.”
ZZZWKND will bring bands like the Nihilist Spasm Band that has been playing together for about 60 years to up-and-comers that are finding their niche. About seven bands are from Brantford.
The roster includes Wolf Eyes, Bry Webb, Fet. Nat, Whoop-Szo, Mother Tareka, Eyin Sof, Bonnie Trash, Wooly Leaves, Shhh, Man Made Hill, Shed, Hunting Rituals, Quack, Racoon Wedding, Eric Ayotte, Susans, Scrapheat, Sweatshop Kids, Earth, Wind and Choir, Pleasure Chest, Cursed Arrows, Sunspun, Naomi Floods, Sun Junkies, Cellar Dwellers, Kay’la Fraser, Metronom and Solar Roller.
The event will run Sept. 22 to 24. For tickets and more information visit www.zzzwknd.ca.
“On the Saturday we’re having an auction and the proceeds are going to the Sexual Assault Centre, Brantford,” George said. “We’ve commissioned 10 artists from across Ontario to create one-of-a-kind gig posters for the event.
“They’re going to be totally original, totally unique, and all of the money is going to go to the SAC.”
The unique festival is a continuation of ZZZBTFD’s monthly events.
“We want Brantford to wake up,” Camirand said. “Brantford is asleep.”
