Waking up Brantford

A three-day music festival hosted by ZZZBTFD is meant to have a twofold effect — one is to put Brantford on the map as an up-and-coming arts and culture hub; the second is to showcase the great strides Eagle Place has made in helping foster that culture.

About 30 bands and 10 visual artists will converge on Eagle Place over the weekend for ZZZBTFD’s ZZZWKND — once known as Snoozefest.

The independent, alternative arts and music festival will introduce people to a wide range of artistic material, both musical and visual, that they may never have seen before — or get the opportunity to see again.

“(Performers) range from Edmonton, Alberta; Detroit, Michigan; Montreal, Quebec; Ottawa, Gatineau … I could go on and on,” Chris George said. “It’s all booked through personal interactions or social introductions where we come to meet people. It’s all very personal kind of behind the scenes festival.”

George organized WKND with Rob Michalchuk and Gabrielle Camirand in order to provide an outlet for artists that aren’t considered mainstream.

“It’s all just a real intimate type of ‘this is who we are’ atmosphere,” George said.

Camirand said ZZZBTFD is about “social profit,” and simply wants people to come out and enjoy themselves at the pay-what-you-can festival that will be held in and outside of The Creamery on Erie Avenue.

“We want people to see that there’s something really interesting that’s going on in this city,” Michalchuk said. “It’s definitely not your average thing that you can see in the city and that’s one of the highlights of it.”

While George admits not many people understand what ZZZBTFD is doing, “at the end of the day our mandate is to propagate social change, social betterment; bring art to the people, don’t expect the people to go to the art.

“We’re just looking to conjure up some sort of social change in the community that we’re from, which is Eagle Place. We want to elevate Eagle Place in the standings of neighbourhoods in Brantford; for far too long, it’s been overlooked and ignored. It’s really turning into a vibrant community.”