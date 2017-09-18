Elisabeth Moss 'blacked out' collecting Emmy

Elisabeth Moss "blacked out" when she picked up her Emmy Award.

The 35-year-old actress - who was previously nominated five times between 2009 and 2015 for her work on 'Mad Men' - took home the

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series statuette for her performance in 'The Handmaid's Tale' but doesn't remember what happened when she took to the stage at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre to accept the award on Sunday (17.09.17).

She told E! News: "I blacked out. I really did. I don't really remember much of it. I've never experienced them actually calling my name, so it was a very strange feeling.

"It's like an out of body experience - and then you immediately try to remember everybody you have to thank!"

When she did get on stage, Elisabeth had her speech bleeped out by censors after she swore twice.

The blonde beauty uttered the word "f**k" as she got up on stage, and then, after thanking network Hulu, director Reed Morano "for teaching her what it means to be balls to the wall", and others, she swore again as she praised her mother.

Addressing her mom, who was in the audience, she said: "You are brave and strong and smart. You have taught me that you can be kind and a f***ing badass."

But Elisabeth insisted afterwards she had given the "clean" version of her speech.

She said: "There were two, unfortunately. That was the best version you could have possibly gotten of that. That was the clean version. No, I was just trying to remember everybody.