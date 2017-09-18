Scotiabank Giller Prize announces long list

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Scotiabank Giller Prize will reveal the contenders for the 2017 award later this morning.

Last year's winner, Madeleine Thien, will announce the long list for the $100,000 grand prize during an event in St. John's, N.L.

The Vancouver-born, Montreal-based author was honoured for her novel "Do Not Say We Have Nothing," which is set in China before, during and after the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.

The prestigious award was established by Jack Rabinovitch in 1994, the year after the death of his wife, Doris Giller, and was created as an enduring tribute to the late literary journalist.

Rabinovitch died last month at the age of 87.

The prize awards $100,000 to the winner and $10,000 to the other finalists, and is billed as the richest fiction prize in Canada.

This year's ceremony will be the first since Rabinovitch's death. At his funeral, former interim Liberal leader and Ontario NDP premier Bob Rae recalled their longtime friendship, which spanned more than 25 years.

Rae said he came to know the beloved businessman as a philanthropist and lover of the arts, passions that led to the creation of a lasting literary legacy with the celebrated Giller Prize.

"It has coincided with the explosion of Canadian literary talent in the past three decades and has without a doubt helped Canadian writers and the publishing industry immeasurably," Rae said during his eulogy.

The award's short list will be announced in Toronto on Oct. 2.