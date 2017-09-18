Milo Ventimiglia 'excited' for Mandy Moore engagement

Milo Ventimiglia is "so excited" for Mandy Moore's engagement.

The 33-year-old actress was recently spotted wearing a flashy engagement ring after her musician boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith proposed, and her 'This Is Us' co-star Milo - who plays her on-screen lover in the NBC drama - couldn't be happier with the news.

Speaking to 'Extra' on the red carpet at the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (09.17.17), Milo said: "So excited for her, and Taylor is the loveliest of human beings. Getting to know him as well as getting to know Mandy through the years, it works, it fits, it makes sense. I didn't get the phone call asking for her hand in marriage. I'm not upset, we're just TV spouses."

And Milo, 40, added that Mandy - who plays Rebecca, the wife of his character Jack Pearson - "has [his] heart".

Milo - who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series but lost out to his cast mate Sterling K. Brown - added: "I feel like I, as an actor, only represent one half of who Jack is and she represents the other half as Rebecca, and she has my heart."

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed by fellow 'This Is Us' actor Chris Sullivan that Mandy - who recently celebrated her two-year anniversary with Taylor - told her cast mates about the engagement via a group message.

He said: "I was just in the studio with her boyfriend, well now fiancÃ©, Taylor ... She just sent out an alert over our family text chain, so I can't wait to hear about it.

"She just sent a photo and just wanted us all to know that this just happened, and so then we went on a response spree for about a day and a half."