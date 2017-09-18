NewsAlert: Lido Pimienta wins Polaris Music Prize

TORONTO — Colombian immigrant Lido Pimienta has won the 2017 Polaris Music Prize for her album "La Papessa."
The Spanish-language independent release — which translates to "high priestess" — was selected by an 11-member jury based on its artistic merit.
The Polaris prize is considered one of the country's most prestigious music awards. Former winners include Arcade Fire, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Kaytranada.
More coming.
By The Canadian Press
