NewsAlert: Lido Pimienta wins Polaris Music Prize

TORONTO — Colombian immigrant Lido Pimienta has won the 2017 Polaris Music Prize for her album "La Papessa."

The Spanish-language independent release — which translates to "high priestess" — was selected by an 11-member jury based on its artistic merit.

The Polaris prize is considered one of the country's most prestigious music awards. Former winners include Arcade Fire, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Kaytranada.

More coming.