Lido Pimienta dives into swearing tirade at Polaris

A Polaris win also gives Pimienta new level of global awareness. Past winners for what's considered one of the country's most prestigious music awards include Arcade Fire, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Kaytranada.

None of those artists' acceptance Polaris speeches were delivered with quite the same intensity, and even before Pimienta addressed the technical gaffe, she was ready to talk about other problems.

"Perhaps the only thing I can say is I hope that the Aryan specimen who told me to go back to my own country two weeks after I arrived in London, Ontario, Canada is watching this," she said early on in her acceptance speech.

She also thanked her mother for "enduring white supremacy in Canada" and single mothers for inspiring her work.

Pimienta also participated in Tagaq's powerful version of "Rape Me." As the song neared its close, women in red dresses rose from their seats in the audience as the Indigenous throat singer repeated the lyrics, "I'm not the only one."

The performance was an extension of the Red Dress Project, an art installation created by Winnipeg-based Metis artist Jaime Black, which intends to draw attention to the iof missing or murdered Indigenous women in Canada.

Pimienta said when Tagaq asked her to don a red dress she didn't think twice.

"I am a guest in this country," Pimienta said backstage.

"I am on colonized land. I'm very aware of it. So any time that an Indigenous person wants you to do something in solidarity you don't ask any questions and you do it."

Tagaq also gamefully played along with fellow nominees Weaves as they awkwardly waited together on stage for tech guys to fix their faulty sound during the live broadcast.

The band's frontwoman Jasmyn Burke laughed with Tagaq about how she met the singer while they were both using a washroom in Iceland.

— Follow @dfriend on Twitter.

By David Friend, The Canadian Press