'Three Billboards...' wins TIFF People's Choice Award

WhatsOn 01:48 PM

TORONTO — "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" has won the People's Choice prize at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

The devastating dark comedy about revenge and redemption in small-town America beat out several other buzzworthy titles for the top honour.

The first runner-up is "I, Tonya," a mockumentary-style black comedy starring Margot Robbie as disgraced U.S. figure skater Tonya Harding.

Second runner-up is coming-of-age tale "Call Me By Your Name"

The People's Choice honour is often a predictor of Academy Award success.

Last year's winner was "La La Land," which scored a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations earlier this year.

The Los Angeles-set musical starring London, Ont., native Ryan Gosling went on to win six Oscars, including best actress for Emma Stone and the director prize for Damien Chazelle.

In a historic gaffe, "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as the best picture winner at this year's ceremony before the prize was awarded to "Moonlight."

By The Canadian Press

