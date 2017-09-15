Lecture examines global citizenship through the vision of Nelson Mandela

Wilfrid Laurier University and the Tshepo Institute for the Study of Contemporary Africa continue the Nelson Mandela lecture series with a session titled, Global Citizenship through the vision of Nelson Mandela: A focus on global health and environmental factors.

The speaker will be Dr. David Zakus, a professor in the school of occupational and public health at Ryerson University.

The event takes place at Laurier’s Brantford campus on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Room 127 of the SC Johnson Building (SCJ), located at 38 Market St.

The lecture is co-sponsored by Laurier’s Human Rights and Human Diversity Students Association and the Criminology Students Association. Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend.

Dr. Zakus has worked in many parts of sub-Saharan Africa as an educator and researcher, and as a public health and health services consultant. His research includes a focus on global health and environmental sustainability. His current projects are in Rwanda, Niger, Kenya, Ethiopia, Mozambique, China and Canada.

"In today's globalized world, whatever happens in one part of the world tends to have effects on people and places elsewhere in the world,” said Akbar Saeed, Laurier professor and Director of the Tshepo Institute for the Study of Contemporary Africa. “More than ever, whether we like it or not, we are slowly becoming global citizens on some levels and with far reaching duties and responsibilities.

"Dr. Zakus will help us conceptualize and navigate these developments by using his vast experience in Africa and the vision of Nelson Mandela. With a focus on global health and environmental factors, he will discuss what it means to be a global citizen."

The mission of the Tshepo Institute is to promote global awareness and excellence in knowledge development on African issues with the aim of inspiring positive transformation. It serves as a hub for knowledge mobilization and student and faculty enrichment that can inform transformative policies and emphasize causes for hope.

To learn more about the Tshepo Institute, visit https://legacy.wlu.ca/homepage.php?grp_id=2612.