Eddie Redmayne 'unsettled' by stalker

Eddie Redmayne was left "deeply unsettled" by a fan who allegedly harassed him for five years.

The 35-year-old actor has opened up about his "distressing" experience with Gaby Stieger, a fan who has appeared in court over claims she stalked him and his family for half a decade.

In a letter read out by his legal team and obtained by the Metro newspaper, Eddie said: "I always try to be open and friendly as support [from fans] is what gives me a career. [However] I deeply regret having met Gaby Stieger - she harassed myself and my family intermittently over five years, leaving us distressed, unsafe and deeply unsettled."

The accusations of stalking are said to have culminated in August this year when Gaby attempted to touch his arm while the 'Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them' actor was carrying his baby daughter.

And court prosecutor Sara Ashkboos also revealed to the court that Gaby would send letters of admiration to the star, once even claiming: "I know things about you."

Sara told Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court: "She directly states she is in love with the complainant and asked him to reply."

Eddie - who has his 15-month-old daughter Iris with his wife Hannah Bagshawe - also alleges that Gaby has followed him to film premieres and the London film set of 'The Theory of Everything', as well as randomly approaching him for a hug at a tube station in the English capital.

However, the alleged stalking became more serious when Gaby would sat in the park opposite Eddie's house in Southwark.

Eddie's note went on to state: "[She would appear] out of nowhere - observing me and my family without us knowing. The safety of my family is everything to me and with her behaviour we can't feel safe."

According to the Metro newspaper, Gaby has since pleaded guilty to stalking.