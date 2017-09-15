Chris Pratt's secret man crush

Chris Pratt has a "secret man crush" on Tim McGraw.

The 38-year-old actor - who recently split from his wife and fellow actress Anna Faris, with whom he has five-year-old son Jack - has joked he has the hots for country singer.

During a game of 'Ellen's Burning Questions' as part of Ellen Degeneres' new YouTube channel entitled 'Ellen's Show Me More Show', Chris was asked who his secret man crush is.

And the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star wasted no time in replying: "Tim McGraw."

But Chris might not have the best luck when it comes to picking up the hunky musician, 50, for a date, as his favourite pick up line left a lot to be desired.

When asked what his go to line would be, the 'Jurassic World' star hesitated before answering: "Er ... You like money?"

That wasn't the only insight into his love life that Chris shared either, as when asked to give a movie title that described his love life, the star opted for 1995 comedy 'Operation Dumbo Drop'.

Chris gave no further information on how the feature relates to his love life, but the movie tells the story of a group of soldiers who get a village elephant killed by accident, and must embark on a mission to find another of the giant mammals in time for the village's spiritual event.

Meanwhile, it's not just Chris Pratt who's been dishing on his man crush recently, as fellow Marvel superhero Chris Hemsworth admitted he was "shaken" after meeting the "charismatic" Pratt on the set of 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

Asked when the last time he felt intimidated by another man was, Hemsworth, 34, said: "The first time I really met Chris Pratt - and went on set with him and the Guardians - I was weirdly shaken. I don't know why. He's just so charismatic. And good at what he does."