Game of Thrones to have multiple endings

'Game of Thrones' bosses are shooting "multiple" endings for the show.

The fantasy drama - which is based on George R.R. Martin's as-yet unfinished novel series - will come to an end with its eighth season, and in a bid to keep viewers guessing until the very end, producers will ensure spoilers can't leak when the final episodes go into production next month by working on a number of different end scenes, and keeping quiet as to which ones they will use.

HBO's president of programming Casey Bloys said: "I know in 'Game of Thrones,' the ending, they're going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens.

"You have to do that on a long show. Because when you're shooting something, people know. So they're going to shoot multiple versions so that there's no real definitive answer until the end."

The executive admitted it can be hard to please all loyal viewers when a show comes to an end.

According to local news outlet The Morning Call, Casey said during a talk at Bethlehem's Moravian College: "Finales are tough.

"If you think about, 'Six Feet Under,' well that was a pretty good finale. But if you think about 'Seinfeld,' if you think about 'The Sopranos,' if you think about 'Breaking Bad.' Everybody has an opinion about how a show should end."

'Game of Thrones' actor Kit Harington - who plays King in the North Jon Snow - recently admitted he and his co-star had to "fake" some scenes when shooting season seven of the show in order to confuse people.

He said: "We had a lot of paparazzi following us around, especially when we were in Spain. We did fake some scenes. We put together people in situations where we knew the paparazzi was around so they'd take photos, and that would get on the internet to fake scenes so people would think they were real."