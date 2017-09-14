Jennifer Lawrence couldn't deal with Hunger Games fame

Jennifer Lawrence couldn't process her fame after 'The Hunger Games' came out.

The 27-year-old actress became globally recognized for playing heroine Katniss Everdeen in the hit movie franchise but admitted she was "terrified" the day after the first film came out in 2012 when she suddenly found herself being followed by photographers and recognized on the street.

Jennifer rushed home and locked herself inside to try and process the change in her life.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph newspaper, she said: "The day 'The Hunger Games' came out was a bizarre one for me because I wasn't famous 24 hours earlier and I got up to go about my day as usual and went to the grocery store.

"All of a sudden there were 25 paparazzi following me and there was a three-car pile-up. I was terrified. I went home and locked myself in the house. I couldn't really process anything. Then my doorbell rang and my friends were there with wine and vodka and the things I needed. They came in and we all watched TV and had a normal day, so that was nice."

'The Hunger Games' set her career off into the stratosphere and since that first film she has gone on to win the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in 'Silver Linings Playbook' and a BAFTA and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'American Hustle'.

Lawrence can currently be seen in 'mother!' - a new horror by filmmaker and her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky - however, and she is delighted she challenged herself in the part because it is so far out of her "comfort zone".

She said: "Playing this character was totally outside my comfort zone. Darren said it so well - that this is the first time I have been put on my back foot. And being this vulnerable was something that scared me throughout the filming. It was the most out-of-whack I have ever been."

Her new movie has had a mix response from both critics and fans but the actress is happy if people are "traumatized" by 'mother!' because the story contains an important message.

She said: "If they are traumatized by it, good, that is how we get people to stop the environmental abuse and start caring. The film makes a statement about what we are doing to Earth. I hope it traumatizes them into action."