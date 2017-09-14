Ariel Winter's sweet birthday message for boyfriend

Ariel Winter praised her "incredible boyfriend" Levi Meaden as she wished him a happy birthday on her Instagram account.

The 'Modern Family' actress posted an adorable photo on the social media website showing her planting a kiss on her man's cheek, and she accompanied the photo with a lovely message on his special day telling him she was falling more and more in love with him every day.

She wrote: "Happy 30th my love ... Every single second I spend with you I fall more in love. I couldn't be more grateful to be your partner in crime."

The 19-year-old beauty - who celebrated her nine-month anniversary with Levi back in August - added that she wants to spend "many, many more birthdays" with him.

She continued: "You are the most incredible man, and I love you more than absolutely anything. I can't wait to celebrate you ... Here's to many, many more birthdays together."

Levi was grateful for his girlfriend's kind words, taking to his own social media profiles to gush over his love on the big day.

He wrote on Instagram: "Amazing birthday thanks to this one!!! Just old movies, us and the dogs. A perfect day!!! (sic)"

He later took to Twitter and revealed some of their film choices of the day - hinting that despite the milestone age, they kept the celebration low key.

He added: "What a birthday got my girl, my dogs and non-stop dad movies. Mr.Majestyk rn then I'm thinking Dirty Dozen. (sic)"