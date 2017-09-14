John Prine takes home artist of the year at Americana Awards

Marty Stuart and his band, the Fabulous Superlatives, took home duo/group of the year and guitarist Charlie Sexton was named instrumentalist of the year.

Stuart recalled arriving in Nashville by bus from Mississippi 45 years ago and seeing the Ryman Auditorium in person for the first time.

"I knew this was the place where Johnny Cash drug his microphone across the footlights and got himself in trouble," Stuart said. "This was the place where bluegrass music was formed in its formal state."

Van Morrison, the Northern Ireland singer with hits like "Gloria" and "Brown Eyed Girl," was given the songwriter lifetime achievement award and performed "Transformation" from his upcoming album "Roll With the Punches."

Nash was given the Spirit of Americana Free Speech in Music Award and talked about hearing American rock 'n' roll on the radio in Manchester, England, as a kid.

"When I first heard about it, I wondered by an Englishman was getting an Americana award," Nash said. "And then I realized that Americana has changed the world."

Grammy-winning bluesman Robert Cray and the Hi Rhythm Section, a famous studio band from Memphis, also each took home lifetime achievement awards and performed together.

"We recorded something like 26 gold and platinum records, one behind each other," noted Charles Hodges, who played organ with the Hi Rhythm Section with his brothers, Leroy and Mabon.

Larry Sloven and Bruce Bromberg of HighTone Records were also honoured with a lifetime achievement award for executives.

Several of the other nominees for album of the year delivered powerful and political messages about racism, slavery and freedom through their performances. Rhiannon Giddens performed "Julie," about a conversation between a slave and a white mistress.

Hurray for the Riff Raff's performance of "Pa'lante" was an avant-garde rock anthem for immigrants and Drive By Truckers sang their song "What It Means," a response to the killings of Trayvon Martin and other young black men.

By Kristin M. Hall, The Associated Press