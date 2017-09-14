Nicole Kidman casts doubt on Big Little Lies' future

Nicole Kidman isn't sure whether 'Big Little Lies' will return for a second season.

The Academy Award-winning actress starred alongside the likes of Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley in the critically-acclaimed HBO mini-series, but she has admitted the show's future remains unclear.

She said: "It's still not decided because it is a lot to pull together.

"The first one was a lot to put together, so we are sort of not taking it lightly in terms of what it needs."

Despite this, Nicole said she is extremely proud of the show's popularity among TV viewers.

She told E! News: "We're just so happy that the show has been received in the way it's received."

This comes shortly after Nicole, 50, revealed she is desperate to use her real-life accent on screen.

The Hollywood star is proud of her Australian roots, but rarely gets to use her own accent because she spends much of her professional life having to sound like an American.

Speaking about her upcoming roles, Nicole explained: "In my next film ['The Upside'] I got to use my own accent again, something I want to do more of.

"I said, 'I think she'd be better as an Australian' and Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston looked at me weirdly, as the role was written as an American, but [producer] Harvey Weinstein said, 'Yep, she's Australian.'"