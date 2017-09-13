Jean-Claude Van Damme's son arrested

Jean-Claude Van Damme's son has been arrested for allegedly holding his roommate at knifepoint.

Nicholas Francois Van Varenberg was picked up by police after things escalated when he was involved in a disturbance in his apartment building in Phoenix, Arizona, which saw him injure his hand after he punched the side of an elevator.

Tempe police then carried out a welfare check after Nicholas, 21, left a trail of blood from the elevator to his apartment.

Tempe Police Department's Ron Elcock explained to Arizona's Fox 10 news: "There was a blood trail that led back to Nicolas' apartment where Tempe PD conducted a welfare check and spoke with Nicholas and roommate. After Tempe PD left, Nicholas confronted his roommate about answering the door for police."

Officers got in touch with the unnamed roommate around 20 minutes later.

Elcock added: "He advised Nicholas held him at knife point and refused to allow him to leave the apartment. A search warrant was executed where the knife, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized."

Nicholas - the 'Kickboxer' actor's youngest son - was arrested and booked into Tempe City Jail, and was later released after posting a $10,000 bond.

He faces numerous charges, including aggravated assault with deadly weapons, unlawful imprisonment, assault -- causing fear of injury, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He has been ordered to stay away from the apartment and must find somewhere else to live while he waits for a date to appear in court.