Sinead O'Connor: I can be difficult to cope with

Sinead O'Connor admits she can be "difficult" to deal with.

The 50-year-old singer-songwriter - who has previously attempted to commit suicide - has revealed her mental health troubles have affected her relationships with her other family members.

In a clip from a new interview with Dr. Phil, the 'Nothing Compares 2 U' hitmaker explained: "The fact that there's such stigma about mental illness means that the illness doesn't get talked about.

"It's not easy for families of mentally ill people. We can be difficult."

In a video that was posted online last month, Sinead broke down as she discussed her personal troubles and suicidal thoughts.

Reflecting on the incident, Sinead shared: "I have been thinking about it for a year, actually. I thought about it for a year before I did it."

In her worrying video last month, Sinead told fans she is living in a motel in "the a**e end of New Jersey", and insisted her life is "revolving around just not dying".

In the 12-minute clip, which she captioned "#OneOfMillions", Sinead said: "I am now living in a Travelodge motel in the a**e end of New Jersey, I've got a f***ing kidney stone.

"I'm all by myself. And there's absolutely nobody in my life except my doctor, my psychiatrist - the sweetest man on earth, who says I'm his hero - and that's about the only f***ing thing keeping me alive at the moment ... and that's kind of pathetic.

"I want everyone to know what it's like, that's why I'm making this video.