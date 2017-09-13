White House: ESPN could justify firing Hill for Trump tweets

BRISTOL, Conn. — White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that sports anchor Jemele Hill could justifiably be fired from ESPN for tweets calling President Donald Trump a "white supremacist" and "a bigot."

"I think that's one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make, and certainly something that I think is a fire-able offence by ESPN," Sanders said.

Sanders said she was not sure whether the president was aware of Hill's comments.

On Monday night, in a series of exchanges with other Twitter users, Hill said, "Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists."

Hill, an African-American co-host of the 6 p.m. broadcast of "SportsCenter," also added that "Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period."

In another tweet, she said, "Donald Trump is a bigot," and went on to criticize his supporters, adding "The height of white privilege is being able to ignore his white supremacy, because it's of no threat to you. Well, it's a threat to me."

ESPN distanced itself from Hill's tweets on Tuesday.

"The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the president do not represent the position of ESPN," the network tweeted from its public relations department's account. "We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate."

Disney-owned ESPN did not elaborate on any possible punishment for Hill, and she was on "SportsCenter" as usual on Tuesday and Wednesday.

While many Twitter users called for Hill to be fired, unemployed NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick expressed his support, tweeting "We are with you @jemelehill."