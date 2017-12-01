Marc Leishman shares 2nd-round lead at Australian Masters

"It wasn't my best day out there," Garcia said. "I hit a couple really nice putts, but probably a little bit tired, I think, physically and mentally. Because of that, obviously my golf game wasn't as sharp as I would like it to be. But I guess the good thing is we still fought hard, we stayed in it ..."

Mike Weir, the 2003 Masters champion, shot 69 and was 10 strokes behind.

Scott's return to a long-handled putter wasn't successful. He used a broomstick putter when he won the Masters in 2013, but switched to a short putter after a ban on anchoring the putter against the body began in 2016.

A winner of the Australian PGA in 2013 and runner-up in a playoff the following year at Royal Pines, Scott started the day at 1-under but missed at least four close putts on the back nine.

It ended a disappointing season for the father of two, who has slumped to a seven-year rankings low of 30th in the world. He last missed the cut at the Australian PGA in 2010, a year in which he fell as low as 48.

"I found it difficult switching on and switching off the last few months," Scott said. "It's been hard not to get frustrated by just playing a bit average.

"I spent most of the time (Friday) in the trees ... I've got to lift my ball striking up. I lose too many shots and that's the strength of my game."

