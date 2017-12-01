Watson leads San Diego State to 66-57 victory over Toreros

San Diego State has beaten San Diego 11 times in the last 12 seasons, so the Aztecs don't really view the crosstown series as a rivalry.

This year's game had a little different wrinkle in that the Toreros came in undefeated. It was the same result, though, as Devin Watson scored 26 points to lead visiting SDSU to a 66-57 victory Thursday night.

The Aztecs (6-2) only loss to USD in the last 12 seasons came two years ago, when they were stunned in a game played outside at Petco Park, the downtown home of the San Diego Padres.

"It's just another really hard game for the Aztecs," coach Brian Dutcher said. "We've played undefeated Washington State, undefeated Georgia, undefeated San Diego, we're going to play 7-1 Bradley on Sunday, Arizona State, undefeated. So we've played a really challenging schedule. It's not taking anything away from this game in particular, but we've already focused on the next one. We're going to be tested going into the conference and this was a good test for us."

SDSU was without Trey Kell and Max Montana but still played great defence and overcame 17 turnovers. The Aztecs held USD to 37.7-per cent shooting, including 23.3 per cent (7 of 30) from behind the 3-point line. The Aztecs shot 46.7 per cent.

"We surprised them playing as much zone as we did," Dutcher said. "We got by with playing a lot of 2-3 zone, and if you follow the Aztecs that's not usually our MO. But we're working on it and I thought it really helped us win the game tonight."

Watson "carried us on his back in the first half until the other guys got involved, and then once we got the others involved it got a little easier," Dutcher said. "But Devin was absolutely outstanding."

Said Watson: "Everyone stepped up. Everyone knew their job and they knew what they had to do tonight. Trey was out, other guys stepped up. It was just a great game overall. Everybody knew how big the game was and we just wanted to get a win."

USD (5-1) had opened with five straight wins for just the third time since moving to Division I in 1979-80.

"We didn't play as good as we we've been playing," USD coach Lamont Smith said. "Give credit to SDSU, but we've got to quickly move forward. We're on a bus tomorrow morning at 9 going to play a very good Santa Barbara team that's defeated two teams in our league. Unlike football we don't have to wait a week to prove ourselves again."