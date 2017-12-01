Jazz overwhelm Clippers in 4th quarter to win 126-107

DeAndre Jordan at centre is the Clippers' lone healthy starter. He finished with eight points and a game-high 16 rebounds.

"Nobody is going to feel sorry for us," Jordan said. "The NBA is full of injuries. We just have to play and figure out a way."

TIP-INS

Jazz: With Hood sidelined by a sore left ankle, Utah listed four players out on its daily injury report, including Gobert (bruised tibia), Joe Johnson (wrist tendon instability) and Dante Exum (shoulder surgery). "We've got our work cut out for us, there's no secret there," Snyder said. "You may not be able to push through at a high level in terms of wins and losses, but you just compete. That's all you can do."

Clippers: Los Angeles' injury situation is even worse. The Clippers are missing starters Blake Griffin (MCL sprain), Patrick Beverley (knee surgery), Danilo Gallinari (sprained ankle) and Milos Teodosic (plantar fascia). "Everybody just needs to do their job, play their role. The games won't be 30-30, I guarantee you. Someone's going to make some shots," Rivers said.

GETTING DEFENSIVE

Despite scoring 126 points, the Jazz pointed to improved defence in the second half for turning a tight game into an easy win.

"We came out in the second half and played with a lot more energy, especially on the defensive end," said Derrick Favours, who had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Still, the Clippers shot 54.3 per cent overall.

UP THE TEMPO

The Jazz were a more methodical team when they played the Clippers in October and lost 102-84. Utah ran more on Thursday and had 12 points off its fast break.

"It starts with (Snyder) and the way he wants to play, and the players we have," Jerebko said. "We have all unselfish guys who know how to pass the ball and how to move the ball, so it's fun to play."

UP NEXT

Jazz: Return home Friday to play the Pelicans. Utah is 18-8 in Salt Lake City against New Orleans.

Clippers: Travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Saturday. Los Angeles has won eight of the last 12 meetings.

By Steve Dilbeck, The Associated Press