Middleton has 26 and Milwaukee beats the Blazers 103-91

Middleton hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Bucks a 33-21 lead at the end of the first quarter. Portland went on a 10-2 run to close within 35-31, but Middleton slowed the rally with a long jumper.

John Henson's short jumper put the Bucks up 46-33 as the Trail Blazers struggled to find much offensive flow. Lillard went up for a layup to end the half, and he was blocked by Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee led 60-45 at the break, propelled by Bledsoe with 17 points. Bledsoe's jumper stretched the lead to 69-49 in the third quarter.

Bledsoe's layup made it 83-59, and boos could be heard among the hometown fans.

Henson had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, who withstood any efforts by the Blazers to rally.

"They've grown a lot, understand how to finish a game," coach Jason Kidd said. "It is hard to keep a big lead. You have the tendency to relax. I thought the team did a good job both offensively and defensively. It's hard to win here."

Bucks: Milwaukee guard Gary Payton II went to Oregon State, following in the footsteps of his famous father. The crowd at the Moda Center greeted him with a warm applause when he came in the game late. ... Thon Maker was given a flagrant foul for elbowing Nurkic in the face in the first quarter.

Trail Blazers: With Aminu's return, rookie Caleb Swanigan went to the inactive list for the game. ... Portland wore new all-red "Statement" uniforms for the first time. The jerseys featured a black diagonal stripe.

Portland played a video tribute to former Blazer Steve "Snapper" Jones, who died this past weekend in Houston after a lengthy illness. Jones was a three-time All-Star in eight ABA seasons and played his lone NBA season with the Blazers in 1975-76 before a lengthy career in broadcasting. He was 75.

"Typically this is the way it goes," Lillard said. "You have a good road trip and then the first game back home, it's a setup for a letdown. We talked about that before the game, we wanted to come out and I guess play above that. And they came in ready. They played a good game."

