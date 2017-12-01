Kings score twice in 9 seconds and beat Capitals 5-2

Mikael Granlund and Jonas Brodin also scored for the Wild, who wrapped up the month with a 4-0-1 record in their last five home games despite a series of sloppy and sluggish performances throughout November.

Brayden McNabb and Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal for the Golden Knights, who took their second straight loss after a five-game winning streak.

Devan Dubnyk made 29 saves for his 10th victory of the season.

CANADIENS 6, RED WINGS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Brendan Gallagher scored twice, and his Montreal teammates added three goals in the second period against struggling Detroit.

Charles Hudon and Andrew Shaw scored 43 seconds apart for the Canadiens, who have won four games in a row. Alex Galchenyuk also scored for Montreal in the second, and Max Pacioretty added a goal in the third to help Claude Julien to his 100th win as Canadiens coach.

Anthony Mantha, Tomas Tatar and Frans Nielsen scored for Detroit. The Red Wings have lost six straight, although three of those defeats came in overtime.

CANUCKS 5, PREDATORS 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brock Boeser had two goals and an assist, Daniel Sedin surpassed 1,000 career points and Vancouver beat Nashville.

Loui Eriksson also scored twice and Sedin had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Henrik Sedin added three assists and Anders Nilsson made 29 saves for the win.

Craig Smith had a goal and an assist for Nashville. Filip Forsberg and Nick Bonino also scored for the Predators.

FLAMES 3, COYOTES 0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mike Smith stopped 28 shots against his former team, Mark Jankowski scored twice and Calgary blanked Arizona.

Smith earned his second shutout of the season and the 35th of his career. The 35-year-old goalie was making his first start against the Coyotes since being acquired by the Flames in a June trade.

Mikael Backlund also scored for Calgary. The Flames bounced back after opening their four-game homestand with a 4-1 loss to Toronto on Tuesday night.

Scott Wedgewood made 41 saves for the Coyotes.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, OILERS 4

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Oilers defenceman Kris Russell accidentally fired the puck into his own net late in the third period, handing Toronto the go-ahead goal.

William Nylander had a goal and two assists for Toronto. Auston Matthews, Dominic Moore, Matt Martin, Patrick Marleau and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Maple Leafs (17-9-1). Frederik Andersen stopped 41 shots for the win.

Skating toward the net, Marleau was credited with the winner after Russell's gaffe with 1:05 remaining.

Russell had tied the game for Edmonton early in the third. Mark Letestu, Zack Kassian and Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers (10-14-2), who won their previous two games.

Laurent Brossoit started in place of injured goalie Cam Talbot, expected to miss at least the next two weeks. Brossoit made 30 saves.

By The Associated Press