Barton scores 37 points, Nuggets rally to beat Bulls 111-110

"I dreamed of those moments when I was young, having the ball in my hands at crunch time and delivering," Barton said. "I'm just thankful I could do that tonight."

He brought the ball up, put a move on Justin Holiday and drove to the basket and hit the reverse layup after the ball hung on the rim.

The Bulls missed an opportunity to get a rare road win.

"I didn't do my job and I let my teammates down," Holiday said. "I just didn't do what I was supposed to do in that situation, that's pretty much it. I am very disappointed. We have that game in the bag. It just hurts that I let my teammates down."

Chicago led 68-62 at halftime but Denver rallied to briefly take the lead in the third quarter. Grant hit a 3-pointer at the end of the third to put the Bulls ahead 92-91.

"We took a step in the right direction tonight and we went out there and competed for 48 minutes," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. "I thought we really had a competitive edge to our team. It's hard to get over big emotional wins and it's tough to get over devastating losses."

TIP-INS

Bulls: F Nikola Mirotic has increased his practice load and is close to returning. "He's really in training camp mode," Hoiberg said. "He's had a lot of individual work but nothing simulates that playing up and down, 5-on-5 type action. Mirotic has been out since a preseason altercation with teammate Bobby Portis left him with several broken bones in his face as well as a concussion. ... Zach LaVine (left ACL tear) will have a full practice Friday after going through individual drills Thursday.

Nuggets: Chandler was out for the second straight game with low back soreness. Juancho Hernangomez again got the start in his place. ... Richard Jefferson played a season-high 12 minutes.

VETERAN SAVVY

When Jokic tried to walk to the locker room after getting hurt, Jefferson ran over and stopped him. The 16-year veteran told the 22-year-old centre he needed to take his foul shots before leaving.

"It was chaotic. It was a timeout and he was saying he was done," Jefferson said. "I was like, 'Dude, if don't go and shoot the free throws, one, the other team gets to pick who shoots them and two, if you go back in the half and you start feeling a little better you can't come back.'"

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Sacramento on Friday night.

Nuggets: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night in Lonzo Ball's first game at Pepsi Center.

___

