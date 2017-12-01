Janmark scores twice as Stars beat Blackhawks 4-3 in OT

Chicago trailed 3-2 before Kane redirected defenceman Gustav Forsling's shot past Bishop at 4:34 of the third. Kane has at least one point in eight of his last nine games.

"Good first 10 minutes of the third," Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. "I thought we slowed down a bit again after we tied it up."

Elie, who replaced an ailing Martin Hanzal in the lineup, had three good looks at a potential go-ahead score with about 5 1/2 minutes left, but Crawford turned him away each time. Crawford finished with 31 saves.

The Blackhawks went 0 for 3 on the power play in the third and 1 for 7 with the man advantage overall.

"We lost momentum in the game with our power play tonight," Quenneville said.

Dallas led 2-1 after a strange first period. The Stars jumped in front on Janmark's fifth of the season at 14:46, but the Blackhawks responded nine seconds later on DeBrincat's wrist shot by Bishop on the stick side.

It was DeBrincat's fourth goal in his last three games and 10th of November, making him the first rookie in franchise history with 10 goals in a calendar month, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Chicago had four power plays in the opening period and was still outscored by Dallas with the man advantage. Faksa buried his first career penalty shot after Kane was called for hooking on a short-handed breakaway, making it 2-1 at 17:20.

Faksa has four goals in his last two games. He had a natural hat trick in Dallas' 3-0 win at Vegas on Tuesday night.

Chicago's fourth power-play opportunity carried over into the second, and it took advantage. With Elie in the box for slashing, Kane made a terrific pass to Anisimov in front for his ninth goal in November and team-leading 12th on the season.

Elie made up for the costly penalty later in the second. He went in all alone on Crawford after a nice pass from Faksa and scored his third of the season with a nifty move, making it 3-2 at 14:04.

NOTES: Hanzal was scratched with what Hitchcock called "general soreness." The 30-year-old Hanzal has been in and out of the lineup so far this season due to injuries. "We've learned to deal with it, but it's been very disappointing for him because he's been a very effective player every game he's played," Hitchcock said. ... The Blackhawks assigned forward Jordin Tootoo to Rockford of the American Hockey League.

UP NEXT

Stars: Take on Chicago on Saturday night and visit Colorado on Sunday night.

Blackhawks: Following the trip to Dallas, Chicago returns home to face the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at http://www.twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

By Jay Cohen, The Associated Press