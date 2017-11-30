Carter leads No. 19 WVU to 102-69 win over NJIT

"Any time that you play a Bob Huggins-coached team, it's going to be a well-coached dog fight out there and I just wanted my guys to keep their composure as much as they could," NJIT coach Brian Kennedy said.

BIG PICTURE

With the loss to West Virginia, the Highlanders have lost all three of their road games (the others being Wagner and then-No. 22 Seton Hall). This could prove to be a bigger issue for NJIT in conference play with trips to the states of Georgia and Tennessee along with multiple trips to Florida.

In three of their four home games against low-major teams, the Mountaineers have started off sluggish offensively. This could seriously plague West Virginia with upcoming games against No. 18 Virginia and archrival Pitt.

ALL-AMERICAN KID

Kennedy had nothing but nice thigs to say about WVU's leading man Carter.

"What a great player," Kennedy said. "All-American kid. He stepped up really big for them and made some shots. (I) used him as an example to my team out there. We came out for our shootaround and he was on the court dripping wet (with sweat), and they had their shootaround after us."

COZY COLISEUM CONFINES

With Thursday's win the Mountaineers extend their home non-conference winning streak to 20 games. The last time West Virginia lost a non-conference game at the Coliseum was on Dec. 4, 2014, to LSU 74-73.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With the win over NJIT and no additional games before the new AP Top 25 comes out on Monday, the Mountaineers are unlikely to rise very far despite losses by No. 16 Baylor and No. 17 Louisville.

UP NEXT

NJIT hosts UMass Lowell on Sunday.

West Virginia will host No. 18 Virginia in Morgantown for the first time since 1985 on Tuesday.

By John Lowe, The Associated Press