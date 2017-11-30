Smith's 23 leads No. 19 Missouri women past K-State 73-59

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Amber Smith hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points and No. 19 Missouri defeated Kansas State 73-59 on Thursday night in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Cierra Porter matched her season high with 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting for the Tigers (6-1) in their first regular-season meeting against a former Big 12 rival.

Missouri made 10 of 21 3-pointers and shot 52 per cent (31 of 60) and held the Wildcats (5-2) to 39 per cent (24 of 62), including 5 of 19 behind the arc.

Missouri made seven 3-pointers and held K-State to 28 per cent shooting overall to take a 41-22 lead at the half. Smith scored seven-straight points in a 9-0 run in the first quarter and Jordan Chavis hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Smith had a basket during a late 7-0 run as Missouri upped its advantage to 22 points.