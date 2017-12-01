Staal's 3rd-period pair gives Wild 4-2 win vs. Knights

The winner for the Wild was started by Matt Dumba's slap shot that glanced off Vegas defenceman Deryk Engelland in the front to set up Staal's rebound . Dumba formed an effective defence pairing with stalwart Ryan Suter, with Jared Spurgeon out for at least two weeks because of a groin injury. Brodin and Ryan Murphy, a recent AHL call-up, also played well together. Murphy poked his stick to stave off a potential tying goal in the closing minutes. Mike Reilly's slick cross-ice pass set up Granlund's goal , the first of the game after more than 37 scoreless minutes.

All in all, a night well done by the embattled Wild defencemen. The Golden Knights went 0 for 5 on the power play.

"We played a really tight game," Dumba said. "We were really solid."

Granlund's shot scraped the same post that Brendan Leipsic hit in the first period, one of three attempts by the Golden Knights that pinged off a pipe. James Neal and Stefan Matteau had the others. Dubnyk's 10th victory of the season was well-earned, though.

He denied Marchessault's close-range wrist shot with the inside of his blocker with 61 seconds left, among several prime scoring chances the Golden Knights produced down the stretch. In the second period, Dubnyk's sliding save denied Leipsic on a rush.

The Knights, with former Wild forwards Erik Haula and Alex Tuch on the first line, still put together a potent attack. McNabb, the defenceman who signed a four-year, $10 million contract extension this week, broke up a pass in the Wild zone and trailed a 4-on-3 before a drop pass from Matteau set him up for a score .

Then Marchessault gave the Knights the lead, going high to Dubnyk's glove side again, off a drop pass by Cody Eakin, all in a span of less than two minutes.

But soon after, the Wild tied it up. Nino Niederreiter, who was earlier denied with a difficult pad save by Knights goalie Malcolm Subban, muscled with McNabb for position near the crease as Brodin's slap shot glanced off McNabb's stick and into the net.

"We had our chances. We've just got to bear down at the end of the day," McNabb said. "But I think we liked how we played."

NOTES: Wild RW Jason Zucker, who assisted on Granlund's goal, grew up playing roller hockey in Las Vegas and is the only Nevada-raised player currently in the NHL. ... The Golden Knights placed LW David Perron on injured reserve before the game with an unspecified injury. ... Granlund had six goals in 15 games in November. ... Haula and Golden Knights D Nate Schmidt were roommates at the University of Minnesota.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Stay on the road to face Winnipeg on Friday night. They beat the Jets 5-2 at home three weeks ago.

Wild: Host St. Louis on Saturday night, their first meeting in Minnesota since former head coach Mike Yeo and the Blues eliminated the Wild from the first round of the playoffs in five games last spring.

___

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

By Dave Campbell, The Associated Press