OHL Roundup: Spitfires down Battalion 5-2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Cole Purboo had two goals and three assists as the Windsor Spitfires sunk the North Bay Battalion 5-2 on Thursday night in Ontario Hockey League action.

Mathew MacDougall added two goals and a helper for Windsor (14-10-1). Thomas Stevenson scored the other goal and Sean Day tacked on three assists.

Luke Burghardt and Brad Chenier scored for the Battalion (8-15-3).

Michael DiPietro turned away 31 shots for the win in net as Julian Sime made 25 saves in defeat.