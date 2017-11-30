Williams, Cole combine for 43 points, Howard gets 1st win

Sports 10:47 PM

WASHINGTON — Charles Williams and R.J. Cole combined for 43 points as Howard rolled over Division II Central Pennsylvania 81-64 to get the Bison their first win of the season on Thursday night.

Williams totalled 23 points and Cole added 20 with a career-high nine assists. Kyle Foster had a career-best 18 points for Howard (1-7), which was playing its first home game.

The Bison hit 10 of 30 from beyond the arc to finish hitting 46 per cent (30-65) from the floor while limiting Central Pennsylvania to 22-of-53 (41.5 per cent) shooting.

Howard held a slim 38-36 lead at the break. The Bison scored 16 unanswered points to take control 64-45 midway in the second half. The Knights made a run late, closing on a 9-2 run for the final score.

Joel Zola led Central Pennsylvania with 22 points. Daylin Davis added 11 and Noah Baylor chipped in 10.

By The Associated Press

