James, Love lead Cavs past Hawks for 10th win in a row

It was the third game in four nights for the 76ers, who have lost two of three.

NUGGETS 111, BULLS 110

DENVER (AP) — Will Barton capped a career-high 37 points with a driving layup with 3.2 seconds left and Denver overcame the loss of Nikola Jokic to beat Chicago.

Gary Harris added 21 points, and Kenneth Faried had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Denver.

Jokic went down in with 44 seconds left in the second quarter when he drove to the basket and stepped on Jerian Grant's foot. Jokic hit two free throws before heading to the locker room with an obvious limp. He didn't return in the second half.

Lauri Markanen and Robin Lopez had 20 points each for Chicago. The Bulls have lost seven straight to finish 2-13 in November and drop to 3-17 overall.

BUCKS 103, TRAIL BLAZERS 91

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Khris Middleton had 26 points, Eric Bledsoe added 25 and Milwaukee beat Portland to snap the Trail Blazers' three-game winning streak.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 20 points, nine rebounds, and three blocked shots for the Bucks.

Jusuf Nurkic led Portland with 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Damian Lillard added 18 points.

