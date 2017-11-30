With Embiid out, Celtics coach Brad Stevens went with a bigger lineup, starting Aron Baynes in place of Morris.

Philadelphia was able to keep the game tight by knocking down 16 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

76ers: A night after taking 29 free throws, an NBA rookie record, Simmons went to the line only four times. ... Embiid, Markelle Fultz (right shoulder soreness), T.J. McConnell (sprained AC joint, left shoulder) and Jahlil Okafor (individualized training) were not with the team.

Celtics: Marcus Smart left in the fourth quarter with pain in his right ankle. He got treatment in the locker room and said afterward that it was feeling better. ... Irving had five of Boston's 12 3-pointers. ... Boston outscored Philadelphia 44-36 in the paint.

QUOTABLE

"He's certainly one of the most gifted scorers in the game. He can do things just with a tiny amount of space and make it look easy." — Stevens on Irving.

RUNNING TIME

The Celtics ended the second quarter on an 11-3 run and took a 54-44 lead into halftime. Boston shot 48 per cent from the field and was 7 of 16 from beyond the 3-point line.

Philadelphia erased a 12-point deficit and took a 67-65 lead in the third quarter, but Boston got hot again, ending that period on an 11-4 run that included six points by Morris.

TOUGH SCHEDULE

The Sixers have already played some of the league's top teams just 21 games into the season. Thursday was their second meeting with the Celtics, and they've also played Golden State and Houston twice, and Cleveland.

But coach Brett Brown is thankful for the tough road they've plodded thus far.

"We're playing NBA royalty right now," Brown said. "We're playing against the league's best. The analytics people tell us we've had the most difficult schedule to date in the NBA, and it feels like that. But I think it expedites learning. ... You're always learning from All-Stars."

UP NEXT

76ers: Begin a three-game homestand Saturday against the Detroit Pistons.

Celtics: Continue their five-game homestand Saturday against the Phoenix Suns.

By Kyle Hightower, The Associated Press