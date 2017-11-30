Hernandez leads LIU Brooklyn over Hartford 79-78

NEW YORK — Joel Hernandez scored a career-best 27 points, grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds, and made a free throw with a second left to give LIU Brooklyn a 79-78 victory over Hartford on Thursday night.

Jashaun Agosto's free throw gave LIU Brooklyn (3-6) a 78-75 lead before Hartford's Travis Weatherington tied it 78-78 with a 3-pointer with five seconds remaining. Hernandez made the first of three free-throw attempts to end it.

Hernandez was 10-of-19 shooting from the floor and made 6 of 12 free throws. Julian Batts added 17 points and Agosto had 14 for LIU Brooklyn, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Jason Dunne had 19 points to lead Hartford (3-5). John Carroll had 18 points and Weatherington chipped in 15.