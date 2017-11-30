Balance leads St. Francis (BKN) past New Rochelle 104-79

NEW YORK — Glen Sanabria totalled 19 points, Chauncey Hawkins and Jalen Jordan scored 18 apiece and St. Francis (Brooklyn) cruised to a 104-79 win over Division II member New Rochelle on Thursday night.

Sanabria hit 8 of 15 shots, including three 3-pointers, and added seven rebounds and seven assists for the Terriers (2-5). Milija Cosic chipped in with 16 points and eight rebounds in 19 minutes of action. D.J. Porter snared 10 rebounds for St. Francis, which had a commanding 61-24 advantage on the boards.

Elijah Harris topped the Blue Angels with 27 points and six rebounds. Hunter Schenkel hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 and Jaylin Gray scored 10 of his 16 points at the free-throw line for New Rochelle in the first meeting between schools.

St. Francis got scoring from 12 of 14 players who saw action, finished with 26 rebounds on the offensive glass and turned the ball over just nine times.