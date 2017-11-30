No. 9 Texas A&M beats Texas-Rio Grande Valley 78-60

UTRGV is coached by Lew Hill, an A&M assistant from 1998-2004 under then-coach Melvin Watkins. Nick Dixon led the Vaqueros with 13 points and Dan Kimasa followed with 12.

A&M has won all of its games by double digits, and despite the overall sluggishness Thursday was no different.

"I told the guys before the game, 'Hey just come out here and fight and see what happens,'" Hill said. "You have to fight, to give yourself a chance."

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies have faced a handful of "name" programs so far this season, so UTRGV playing this one closer than anticipated for much of the game serves as a solid reminder for A&M to not take any opponent for granted.

UTRGV: The Vaqueros, who have lost four straight, can take heart in hanging around with the nation's No. 9 team for much of the 40 minutes, and certainly will remember playing one of the SEC's top teams fairly close when it comes time to compete in the WAC.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

The Aggies asserted their dominance inside in holding a 36-12 advantage in points in the paint, proving the biggest difference in the game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Texas A&M: The Aggies started the season No. 25, and have steadily climbed since. Considering they will be undefeated at least through Tuesday, they stand a chance of gaining a couple of more spots in the next rankings.

HE SAID IT

"That's the truth of it, but it can't be an excuse. Somehow we have to mature through that." Kennedy on perhaps the Aggies letting down at home against a lesser opponent, after playing a tough road schedule to date.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: plays Arizona on Tuesday in the Valley of the Sun Shootout in Phoenix.

UTRGV: plays at Rice on Saturday.

By The Associated Press