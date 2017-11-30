Young's 32 points help Oklahoma beat North Texas 82-72

"They made shots," Kruger said. "They made some shots that you know you thought wouldn't go in. But they kept making them, so we have to do a better job at guarding and making shots a little bit tougher."

Young went to work early in the second half, scoring seven points in the first four minutes to help the Sooners take a 47-40 lead.

Young got the crowd on its feet with a behind-the-back pass for an assist on a Christian James dunk that put the Sooners up 75-65 with just under four minutes remaining. He clinched the double-double on a lob to Lattin for a dunk in the final minute.

BIG PICTURE

North Texas: The Mean Green gave Oklahoma trouble six days after trailing Georgia Tech by three at the half before losing 63-49.

Oklahoma: The Sooners were a bit sluggish defensively at times in the first half, but they held North Texas to 33 shooting from 3-point range after the break. Still, the Mean Green shot 50 per cent overall.

"A tough battle all the way," Kruger said. "These guys played great. Different style, good for us to experience. Very good win over a club who I thought played great."

STAT LINES

Young is averaging 11 assists in home games this season. He had 10 in the opener against Omaha, 13 against Ball State and 10 against North Texas. He has 33 assists and eight turnovers combined in those contests.

QUOTABLE

Young, on shooting North Texas out of its zone: "We weren't making shots early on, and that's what helped them stay in the zone and gave us a problem early on in the game. Once we started knocking down shots, you got to switch it up. You got to keep doing that."

UP NEXT

North Texas: Plays at Texas-Arlington on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Hosts Texas-San Antonio on Monday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP .

___

More college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP .

By Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press