King leads Fort Wayne to 99-63 win over NAIA IU-Kokomo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Jordan King had a career-high 17 points and Bryson Scott added 13 as Fort Wayne roared out to an early lead to take a dominating 99-63 win over NAIA's IU-Kokomo on Thursday night.

Fort Wayne (5-3) remains undefeated at home. Six Mastodons hit double figures and Scott had his 1,000th career point when he made his 13th.

John Konchar finished with 12 points, hitting all four field goal attempts and Jairus Stevens added 11 with eight rebounds as all 12 Mastodons put points on the board.

The Mastodons shot 60 per cent (21-35) from the floor in the first half as they took a 52-33 lead into the break. They hit 41 of 72 for the game while limiting IU-Kokomo to 24-of-65 (37 per cent) shooting. Fort Wayne won the second half 47-30.