Brown, Greenwell help No. 14 Duke hold off No. 8 Ohio State

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes showed their explosiveness in the second half. Their shot selection and defensive intensity after halftime were improved, and they will need to continue to make progress in those areas to make a deep run in March. "If we want to be a big-time team and get to the Final Four this year, we've got to play defence," Mitchell said. "And we didn't do that. That's going to continue to be our downfall if we don't get it together."

Duke: The Blue Devils showed how much potential they have, dominating a large portion of a matchup that would be fitting of a regional final. Aside from the drought in the third quarter, Duke played with poise on offence. The Blue Devils penetrated the paint with drives and interior passes while remaining opportunistic from 3-point range.

TAG TEAM

Brown scored 15 points in the first half, and Greenwell had 15 in the second half to fuel Duke's offence. The senior duo, dubbed the "splash sisters" because of their shooting touch, combined to make 6 of 11 3-point attempts. "Lexie and Becca kept us grounded the whole game, which is really key," Mathias said. "We all just kind of fed off each other."

STAR WATCH

Mitchell, the nation's leading scorer, went scoreless for the first nine minutes of the game. She had 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting at the half and finished the game 4 of 17 from 3-point range.

FAMILIAR FOE

Buckeyes guard Sierra Calhoun scored eight points, all in the second half, in her return to Cameron Indoor Stadium. Calhoun played 13 games for the Blue Devils during the 2014-15 season before transferring to Ohio State.

"I thought she handled herself well," Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. "She did a good job. It's hard to do that, to come back to a place that she transferred from. But she did a good job with it."

TIP-INS

Ohio State's six-game winning streak ended. ... The Buckeyes fell to 0-2 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. They have outscored their other foes by an average of 27.1 points per game. ... Duke outscored Ohio State 36-18 in the paint. ... The Blue Devils had 21 turnovers after totalling 30 in their previous three games combined.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Hosts Maine on Sunday before playing three of its next four games on the road.

Duke: Plays at No. 5 South Carolina on Sunday.

By The Associated Press