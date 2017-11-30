No. 5 South Carolina powers past Western Carolina, 101-43

The two-time defending Southeastern Conference player of the year has scored 33, 17, 34 and 29 points her past four games. Staley said she's gained confidence from last year's performance and even without her high scoring teammates in Alaina Coates, Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray — all drafted into the WNBA after the championship run — Wilson has the space to show a broader, more polished and complete game.

"She knows she plays a big role in our success," Staley said.

The Gamecocks fell behind 2-0, then broke off a 17-0 run powered by the 6-foot-5 Wilson and 6-2 Jennings that put the game out of reach for the Catamounts (1-5) of the Southern Conference.

Lauren Laplant, Sherae Bonner and Nikki Johnson had eight points each to lead Western Carolina, which has lost to SEC teams Georgia and South Carolina by a combined score of 177-93.

Catamounts coach Stephanie McCormick believes her team will take positive moments from both those games that will help them compete in the SoCon. "I like to give our team experiences and I hope they can really embrace" the bursts of solid play McCormick saw against the Gamecocks.

It was South Carolina's first time hitting the century mark since last year's NCAA Tournament run as it defeated Quinnipiac 100-58 in the round of 16. It was the Gamecocks' biggest margin of victory since topping Savannah State 111-49 in December 2014.

THE BIG PICTURE

Western Carolina: The Catamounts were terribly outmatched against the Gamecocks and settled for long, outside shots that they won't once Southern Conference season rolls around.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks pushed their size advantage and athleticism on defence to make short work of Western Carolina. South Carolina outrebounded the Catamounts 28-10 the first 20 minutes and forced 15 turnovers. South Carolina needed a feel-good game after its loss to Notre Dame with No. 14 Duke ahead on Sunday.

INJURY BUG

South Carolina played without Penn State graduate transfer guard Lindsey Spann, who was out with a knee sprain. Spann had averaged nearly 14 points a game and started every game. With senior Bianca Cuevas-Moore unable to play so far this season with a knee injury, the Gamecocks are short on backcourt depth with just four games left before the start of Southeastern Conference play.

Staley said Spann will likely miss Sunday's game with Duke. There's a chance, though, Cuevas-Moore could see her first action this year.

MILESTONE WIN

Staley won her 400th game in 18 seasons coaching Temple and South Carolina. What was she thinking about after the milestone win? "401," she said with a grin.

UP NEXT

Western Carolina returns home for the first time in more than two weeks when it plays Florida A&M on Saturday.

South Carolina takes on No. 14 Duke on Sunday.

