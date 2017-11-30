Lightning forward Cedric Paquette suspended for game

NEW YORK — Tampa Bay Lightning forward Cedric Paquette was suspended for one game without pay by the NHL on Thursday for boarding Boston Bruins defenceman Torey Krug.
Paquette was assessed a minor penalty for boarding in the second period of Tampa Bay's 3-2 loss in Boston on Wednesday night.
The suspension will cost Paquette $4,368. He has an assist and 16 penalty minutes in 11 games this season.
By The Associated Press
