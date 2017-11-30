Hopkins shines for Texans with toughness and tenacity

"I would say so," he said. "I see on film where some guys get beat up at the line of scrimmage or when the ball's in the air."

Quarterback Tom Savage loves the toughness of Hopkins and raved about what he brings to the offence.

"It just puts so much confidence in the quarterback to know that there's a guy out there that's going to fight for it," Savage said.

"I know if I throw it to him, he's not going to let anyone pick that ball off and he'll go up and get it ... he's the best receiver in the league and yeah, it's a blessing to have a guy like that out there."

After signing a five-year $81 million extension last off-season, Hopkins has put together one of the best seasons in his career despite dealing with struggles at quarterback in the wake of Deshaun Watson's injury.

He's fourth in the NFL with 1,009 yards receiving and his nine touchdown receptions rank first. Fifty two of his 69 receptions this season have been for first downs, to rank second in the league. He's been particularly potent in the fourth quarter this season where he leads the NFL with 407 yards receiving.

When told of that statistic a smile crept across his often serious face.

"The way I train my body is to be prepared in the fourth quarter," he said. "Because I see a lot of guys and their stamina is at an all-time low in the fourth quarter and I feel like mine is still where it was in the first quarter of the game."

That training includes running five miles a day, something the 25-year-old said he's done since high school.

"He's definitely in good shape," coach Bill O'Brien said. "He can run all day. He practices that way. He's definitely in top condition, no doubt about it."

As Hopkins has risen to the ranks of the NFL's elite receivers, he is double-teamed so often that when he finds himself facing single coverage he has just one thought.

"I just hope that when they do single me (Savage) sees it because it's rare," he said. "In the back of my head I'm just like: 'Come to me.'"

Regardless of what coverage he's facing the Texans do all they can to get the ball in his hands. And as much as he's been targeted this season, O'Brien thinks he should be going to him even more.

"The ball went to him 10 times, it probably should have gone to him 20 times," O'Brien said of the Baltimore game. "I think it's very, very difficult to cover him. I don't care how you try to cover him. I think he's one of the best guys that I've ever coached at that position ... he's got a great ability to make catches away from his body, get two feet down. He can run any route, (you) can line him up anywhere and he knows what to do."

By Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press